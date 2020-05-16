7th circuit commission announces nominees for Chamberlain associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

5 March 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 5 of the Clay County circuit court, created by the appointment of Judge David Chamberlain as circuit judge to Division 4. The nominees are:

Angela M. Atkinson (four votes in support) – assistant regional counsel for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the General Counsel, Region VII, in Kansas City.

Calan T. McConkey (five votes in support) – attorney, owner and partner in private practice with McConkey & Bowen LLC in Excelsior Springs.

Alisha D. O’Hara (five votes in support) – assistant prosecuting attorney for the Clay County prosecutor’s office in Liberty and supervising attorney for the office’s child support division.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 5.

The commission is chaired by Judge Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Ben T. Schmitt and Kate E. Noland and lay members Jason C. Starr and Allison Kendrick.

Note: The governor on April 2, 2019, appointed Alisha O'Hara to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600