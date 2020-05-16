22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees for Neill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis City

15 April 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city created by the retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Nicole Colbert-Botchway – Colbert-Botchway graduated from Mundelein College in 1989 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1996. She is currently an associate circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit. Madeline O. Connolly – Connolly graduated from Valparaiso University in 2006 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 2009. She is currently an associate circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit. Matthew C. Melton – Melton graduated from Truman State University in 2003 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 2006. He is currently a treatment court commissioner in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 36 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Colbert-Botchway received five votes, Connolly received five votes, and Melton received three votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Note: The governor on June 7 appointed Madeline Connolly to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300