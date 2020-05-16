22nd circuit commission schedules meeting for Neill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

12 April 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced today it will meet at noon Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri, to select a panel of three nominees to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill.

The commission’s February 19, 2019, news release announced the demographic information for the applicant pool and the names of those interviewed. As per that news release, the public interviews of the applicants for this vacancy took place March 13 and March 14, 2019.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Brent Dulle; Chris Goodson; Andre Harris; and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300