Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,257 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission schedules meeting for Neill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

12 April 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced today it will meet at noon Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri, to select a panel of three nominees to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill.

The commission’s February 19, 2019, news release announced the demographic information for the applicant pool and the names of those interviewed. As per that news release, the public interviews of the applicants for this vacancy took place March 13 and March 14, 2019.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Brent Dulle; Chris Goodson; Andre Harris; and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

You just read:

22nd circuit commission schedules meeting for Neill circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.