21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Draper associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

4 January 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the end of Judge Judy P. Draper’s term.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply. Qualifications for associate circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Application materials also are attached:

Application:   in Word   in PDF Instructions:   in Word   in PDF

Applicants who previously applied for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge John N. Borbonus III as circuit judge may send a letter requesting their previous application be transferred to the current opening. 

Applications must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. February 4, 2019, although earlier submission is encouraged. 

The commission expects to conduct interviews March 5 and 6, 2019, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

###

Note: Links to application materials will be disabled after the application period closes.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

