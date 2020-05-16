Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
16th circuit commission announces nominees for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

9 January 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 32 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Robert L. Trout. The nominees, each of whom received five votes in support, are:            

Marilyn B. Keller – litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian PC in Kansas City.

Kyndra J. Stockdale – senior attorney in private practice with the firm of Foland, Wickens, Roper, Hofer & Crawford in Kansas City.

R. Travis Willingham – chief deputy county counselor with the Jackson County counselor’s office in Kansas City.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 32.

The commission is chaired by Judge Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Michael Williams and Phyllis Norman and lay members William Gautreaux and Damon Daniel.

###

Note: The governor on February 1, 2019, appointed Kyndra Stockdale to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

16th circuit commission announces nominees for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

