21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Draper associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

5 February 2019

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the end of term for Judge Judy P. Draper: of the 30 applicants, there are 14 women, 16 men, seven minorities, 23 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 50.46.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

Monique D. Abby Seth A. Albin George Michael Archer Michael A. Becker Kenneth M. Brison William A. Catlett Heather R. Cunningham Daniel E. Diemer Peter W. Gullborg Matthew H. Hearne Heather Sandison Heffner Terri Johnson Julia P. Lasater Virginia W. Lay Amanda B. McNelley Brandi R. Miller Diane M. Monahan Ryan L. Munro Stuart L. O’Brien Susan M. Petersen Krista S. Peyton Michael R. Roby Edward J. Rolwes Thomas L. Sandifer Kenneth R. Schwartz Ian C. Simmons Dean A. Stark Shira Truitt Colleen Joern Vetter D. Kimberly Whittle

Beginning at 10 a.m. March 5 and 6, 2019, the commission expects to conduct interviews of the applicants. The interviews, which will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28, will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Thomas K. Reedy; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

