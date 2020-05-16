21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Draper associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the end of term for Judge Judy P. Draper: of the 30 applicants, there are 14 women, 16 men, seven minorities, 23 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 50.46.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:
Monique D. Abby
Seth A. Albin
George Michael Archer
Michael A. Becker
Kenneth M. Brison
William A. Catlett
Heather R. Cunningham
Daniel E. Diemer
Peter W. Gullborg
Matthew H. Hearne
Heather Sandison Heffner
Terri Johnson
Julia P. Lasater
Virginia W. Lay
Amanda B. McNelley
Brandi R. Miller
Diane M. Monahan
Ryan L. Munro
Stuart L. O’Brien
Susan M. Petersen
Krista S. Peyton
Michael R. Roby
Edward J. Rolwes
Thomas L. Sandifer
Kenneth R. Schwartz
Ian C. Simmons
Dean A. Stark
Shira Truitt
Colleen Joern Vetter
D. Kimberly Whittle
The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Thomas K. Reedy; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300