UPDATED > 31st circuit commission releases demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Borthwick associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

9 December 2019

Updated 11 December 2019: Due to unforseen circumstances, the commission amended the schedule of applicant interviews and the date and time of the commission meeting for panel selection. The changes are noted in red, below.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in the 31st Judicial Circuit created by the appointment of the Honorable Becky Borthwick to the position of circuit judge. There are nine applicants: seven men and two women, three presently employed in the private sector and six presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all nine applicants in a randomly determined order:

Douglas Fredrick M Todd Myers Ginger Gooch Brian Risley Christopher Hoeman Josephine Stockard Jason Johnson Todd Thornhill David Mercer

The commission will conduct interviews starting at 9 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, and at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, Missouri, in the third-floor courtroom. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet immediately after interviews are completed December 17, 2019, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Jeffrey Bates, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Steve Garner and Laurel Stevenson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Joann Hosmer.

###