22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Ransom and Neill circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis city

17 January 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for two judicial vacancies: the circuit judge vacancy created by the recent appointment of Judge Robin Ransom to the court of appeals and the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Application materials also are attached:

Application: in Word in PDF

Instructions: in Word in PDF

No previous applications will be transferred to the current opening. Only one application is required to be submitted in order to apply for either or both vacancies.

Applications must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. February 11, 2019, although earlier submission is encouraged.

The commission expects to conduct interviews March 13 and March 14 in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select a panel of three nominees for the Ransom vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

After the governor appoints one of the nominees to fill the Ransom vacancy, the commission will meet again and select from the same group of applicants interviewed March 13 and 14, 2019, to select a panel of three nominees for the Neill vacancy to be submitted to the governor. The commission will issue a subsequent news release announcing the meeting to select the panel to fill the Neill vacancy.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

Note: Links to application materials will be disabled once the application deadline passes.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300