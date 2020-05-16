21st circuit commission announces nominees for Jamison circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

5 December 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County) created by the retirement of Judge Michael T. Jamison. Those nominated by the commission are:

Jason D. Dodson – Dodson graduated in 1992 from Bates College and in 1996 from Washington University School of Law. Dodson is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Joseph L. Green – Green graduated in 1982 from Truman State University and in 1987 from Saint Louis University School of Law. Green is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Nicole S. Zellweger – Zellweger graduated in 2000 from The University of Georgia and in 2004 from Washington University School of Law. Zellweger is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 26 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dodson received four votes, Green received three votes, and Zellweger received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Note: The governor on January 31, 2020, appointed Jason Dodson to fill this vacancy.

