Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to convene February 20 at Parkview High School

8 February 2019

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Chief Judge Nancy Rahmeyer announced today that the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, will convene court at Parkview High School in Springfield for a special session of oral arguments before students, faculty, and staff. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 20, in the Parkview High School Auditorium beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Following an introduction by Chief Judge Rahmeyer, three judges of the court will participate in formal oral arguments: Judge William Francis, Judge Jeffrey Bates, and Judge Don Burrell. The three-judge panel will hear attorneys’ arguments in an appeal from the Circuit Court of Howell County. Judge Francis will preside over the arguments, which are expected to last approximately 35 minutes. Judge Gary Lynch also will be in attendance.

After the conclusion of oral arguments, the judges will speak with the audience about the court and its role in the government. A question-and-answer session with students will follow.

In all, five judges of the Southern District are expected to be present for this event. Judge Rahmeyer was appointed to the court in 2001, having previously practiced law in Springfield for 12 years and having served as a Springfield municipal judge for eight years. Judge Bates was appointed to the court in 2003, having previously practiced law in Springfield for 19 years. Judge Lynch was appointed to the court in 2006 after serving three years as an associate circuit judge in Polk County and having previously practiced law in Bolivar for 25 years. Judge Burrell was appointed to the court in 2008 after serving nine years as a circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County) and having previously practiced law in Kansas City and Springfield for seven years. Judge Francis was appointed to the court in 2010, having previously practiced law in Springfield for 33 years.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, regularly convenes at its courtrooms in Springfield and Poplar Bluff, as well as at other locations within the district’s jurisdiction. The Southern District has jurisdiction of appeals from the circuit courts of 44 counties, stretching from Jasper County to the west, Mississippi County to the east, the Arkansas border to the south, and Maries County to the north.

Additional information about the Southern District may be found on the Missouri Judiciary website: www.courts.mo.gov.

###

