7th circuit commission seeks applicants for Chamberlain associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

7 January 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division 5 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County), beginning January 7, 2019. This position is created by the January 3, 2019, appointment of Judge David Chamberlain to the position of circuit judge, Division 4.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires an associate circuit judge to be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the Seventh Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Public Nomination Form: Microsoft Word PDF

Applications and instructions are attached:

Application: Microsoft Word PDF Instructions: Microsoft Word PDF Guidelines for References: Microsoft Word PDF

The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019.

The commission plans to meet Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge.

Members of the commission are Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Kate E. Noland and Ben T. Schmitt; and lay members Allison Kendrick and Jason C. Starr.

Note: Links to application materials will be disabled once the deadline for applying has passed.

Contact person: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of the court