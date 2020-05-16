21st circuit commission seeks applicants for McShane circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

11 February 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Maura B. McShane.

Judge McShane is a graduate of the South Texas College of Law. She was appointed circuit judge by Governor Mel Carnahan in 1994 and last was retained by the voters in 2014.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Application materials are also available below:

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions: in Word in PDF

Applications must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. March 11, 2019, although earlier submission is encouraged.

The commission expects to conduct interviews April 16 and April 17, 2019 at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet to select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300