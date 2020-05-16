7th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Chamberlain associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

19 February 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the Division 5 vacancy on the Clay County Circuit Court created by the appointment of the Honorable David Chamberlain to fill the position of circuit judge for Division 4 effective January 3, 2019.

There are 10 applicants for the vacancy. Seven of the applicants are women, and three are men. There are two minority applicants. Three applicants work in the private sector; seven work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 41.7 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 10 applicants:

Angela M. Atkinson Sophia R. Bond Anthony M. Kagay Shayla M. Lewis Marshall Calan T. McConkey Jeanne C. McNabney Alisha D. O’Hara Sherrill P. Roberts Kelly J. Rosine Ruark Shannon J. Ryser

The commission will meet to interview the applicants beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 5.

