Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Van Amburg vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

26 November 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the August 2018 retirement of Judge Lisa Van Amburg.

There are 18 applicants for the vacancy. Five are women; one is a minority. Ten are from outside the St. Louis area. Eight applicants work in the public sector, nine work in the private sector and one works in both. Of those in the private sector, three work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, six are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 51 years.

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Since 2010, the rule has required the release of names of those individuals being interviewed. For the Van Amburg vacancy, the commission announces it has chosen to interview all 18 applicants:

Deborah J. Alessi Kelly C. Broniec Michael E. Gardner Richard A. Gartner Michael D. Hodge Joe D. Jacobson Douglas W. King Ellen S. Levy Shaun J. Mackelprang James R. McAdams Jeffery T. McPherson Darrell E. Missey Eric S. Peterson Robin Ransom David E. Roland John P. Torbitzky M. Celeste Vossmeyer Carl M. Ward

The commission is expected to conduct interviews from 8:30 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, December 19 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission is expected to meet following the completion of the interviews to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676