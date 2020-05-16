Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
7th circuit commission announces nominees for Harman circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

6 December 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 4 of the Clay County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Larry D. Harman. The nominees are:

 

Louis Angles – an associate circuit judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Liberty (five votes in support).

David P. Chamberlain – an associate circuit judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Liberty (five votes in support).

Karen L. Krauser – an associate circuit judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Liberty (three votes in support).

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 4.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Karen King Mitchell of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Kate E. Noland and Ben T. Schmitt and lay members Allison Kendrick and Jason C. Starr.

###

Note: The governor on January 3, 2019, appointed David Chamberlain to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

7th circuit commission announces nominees for Harman circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

