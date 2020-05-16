7th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Harman circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

5 November 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the Division 4 circuit judge vacancy in Clay County created by the impending retirement of Judge Larry D. Harman effective December 16, 2018:

There are eight applicants for the vacancy. Three of the applicants are women, and five are men. There are three minority applicants. One applicant works in the private sector; seven work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 48.5 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants:

Louis Angles Angela M. Atkinson Sophia R. Bond David P. Chamberlain Timothy J. Flook Karen L. Krauser Shannon J. Ryser Michael S. Shipley

The commission will meet to interview the applicants beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as Circuit Judge in Division 4.

