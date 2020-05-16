Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,143 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ransom and Neill circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis

19 February 2019

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Robin Ransom to the appeals court and the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill: of the 36 applicants, there are 17 women, 19 men, 10 minorities, 26 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and 16 presently employed in the public sector.  The applicants' mean age is 47.30.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 36 applicants:

 

Christine A. Alsop

Kevin B. Anderson

Deborah M. Bird

John T. Bird

Steven J. Capizzi

Mary Pat Carl

Francisco J. Carretero

Nicole Colbert-Botchway

Michael J. Colona

Madeline O. Connolly

Matthew J. Devoti

Mary Entrup

Micah D. Hall

Bridget L. Halquist

Heather J. Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Heather Highland

Willian P. Hogan

Paul F. Horgan

Connie L. Johnson

Jessica W. Kennedy

Thomas A. McCarthy

Michael P. Mahon

Matthew C. Melton

Patrick L. Mickey

Patrick J. Monahan

Lynne R. Perkins

Deborah Lynn Price

Patrick E. Richmond

David A. Roither

Kristin E. Skelly

Calea Stovall-Reid

Larry D. Thomason Jr.

Michael L. Walton

Lisl Elizabeth King Williams

Rochelle M. Woodiest

 

The commission will meet to interview all applicants for these two vacancies starting at 10 a.m. March 13 and 14, 2019, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to be submitted to the governor for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ransom to the appeals court.

After the governor appoints one of the nominees to fill the Ransom vacancy, the commission will meet again (but will not conduct interviews again) to select from the same group of applicants interviewed March 13 and 14, 2019, another panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy created by Judge Neill’s retirement. The commission will issue a subsequent news release announcing the date of the meeting to select the panel to fill the Neill vacancy.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

You just read:

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ransom and Neill circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.