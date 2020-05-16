22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ransom and Neill circuit judge vacancies in St. Louis

19 February 2019

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Robin Ransom to the appeals court and the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill: of the 36 applicants, there are 17 women, 19 men, 10 minorities, 26 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and 16 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 47.30.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 36 applicants:

Christine A. Alsop Kevin B. Anderson Deborah M. Bird John T. Bird Steven J. Capizzi Mary Pat Carl Francisco J. Carretero Nicole Colbert-Botchway Michael J. Colona Madeline O. Connolly Matthew J. Devoti Mary Entrup Micah D. Hall Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Heather Highland Willian P. Hogan Paul F. Horgan Connie L. Johnson Jessica W. Kennedy Thomas A. McCarthy Michael P. Mahon Matthew C. Melton Patrick L. Mickey Patrick J. Monahan Lynne R. Perkins Deborah Lynn Price Patrick E. Richmond David A. Roither Kristin E. Skelly Calea Stovall-Reid Larry D. Thomason Jr. Michael L. Walton Lisl Elizabeth King Williams Rochelle M. Woodiest

The commission will meet to interview all applicants for these two vacancies starting at 10 a.m. March 13 and 14, 2019, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to be submitted to the governor for the circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ransom to the appeals court.

After the governor appoints one of the nominees to fill the Ransom vacancy, the commission will meet again (but will not conduct interviews again) to select from the same group of applicants interviewed March 13 and 14, 2019, another panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy created by Judge Neill’s retirement. The commission will issue a subsequent news release announcing the date of the meeting to select the panel to fill the Neill vacancy.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300