Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,114 in the last 365 days.

16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

 

10 December 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the Division 32 associate circuit judge vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the November 1, 2018, retirement of Judge Robert L. Trout.

There are 12 applicants for the vacancy. Five of the applicants are women, and seven are men. There are no minority applicants. Five applicants work in the private sector; seven work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 45 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 12 applicants:

P. Benjamin Cox xxxxx  Elizabeth S. Lynch
Matthew R. Crimmins    Alicia C. O’Connell
Jo Leigh W. Fischer    Kyndra J. Stockdale
Michael C. Heffernon    Brady X. Twenter
Michael J. Hunt    Eric E. Vernon
Marilyn B. Keller    R. Travis Willingham
        The commission plans to interview the applicants beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019, and, if necessary, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 32.

###

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600 susan.sonnenberg@courts.mo.gov

You just read:

16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.