16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

10 December 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the Division 32 associate circuit judge vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the November 1, 2018, retirement of Judge Robert L. Trout.

There are 12 applicants for the vacancy. Five of the applicants are women, and seven are men. There are no minority applicants. Five applicants work in the private sector; seven work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 45 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 12 applicants: