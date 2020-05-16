14 September 2018

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for Deputy Clerk position

DEPUTY CLERK

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, is accepting applications for the position of deputy clerk. The deputy clerk performs a variety of clerical and administrative duties for the court, including reviewing and processing case filings; initiating cases; preparing and transmitting oral argument dockets and other court documents; proofreading; answering phones; providing assistance to parties, attorneys, and others; and other duties as assigned. The deputy clerk also assists the clerk, chief deputy clerk, librarian, and fiscal officer in managing the daily administrative functions of the court. The deputy clerk must be able to communicate effectively with the public, attorneys, court staff, judges, and other stakeholders on a regular basis; prioritize projects and requests; work under and meet deadlines; identify problems and propose solutions; learn and comply with court rules and procedures; and work proficiently with computers and software, including the Missouri Judicial Information System (JIS), case.net, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and other job-related applications and systems. The ideal candidate will have thorough knowledge of and significant experience with JIS and electronic filing. The deputy clerk is supervised by the clerk of the court. This is a full-time position, with a starting annual salary of $38,304.

CLOSING DATE: To guarantee consideration, application materials must be received by 5:00 p.m., September 28, 2018.

To be considered for this position, please submit a cover letter, resume, and references to

Craig A. Street, Clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District 300 S John Q Hammons Pkwy Ste 300 Springfield MO 65806

or send via email to craig.street@courts.mo.gov.