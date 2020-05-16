21st circuit commission announces nominees for McShane circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

17 April 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Maura B. McShane.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Jason D. Dodson – Dodson graduated in 1992 from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and in 1996 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Judge Joseph L. Green – Green graduated in 1982 from Truman State University in Kirksville and in 1987 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Judge Richard L. Stewart – Stewart graduated in 1989 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and in 1994 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 31 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dodson received five votes, Green received four votes, and Stewart received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Note: The governor on May 15 appointed Richard Stewart to fill this vacancy.

