Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Van Amburg vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

5 October 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy created by the August 2018 retirement of Judge Lisa Van Amburg after 15 years of judicial service, including the last six years on the appeals court. She began her legal career as a law clerk for Judge Theodore McMillian on the Eastern District appeals court. She was in the private practice of law until 2003, when she became a circuit judge in St. Louis. Van Amburg joined the appeals court in August 2012 and served as the court’s chief judge from July 2015 through June 2016.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, P.O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is attached.

Public nomination form: Word PDF

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, November 9, 2018. Interested persons may download the application and instructions from this page.

Application: Word PDF Instructions for applicants: Word PDF Guidelines for references: Word PDF

The commission expects to meet Wednesday and Thursday, December 19 and 20, 2018, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in the Old Post Office at 815 Olive Street in St. Louis, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the beginning of the interviews.

