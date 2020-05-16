Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Van Amburg vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
5 October 2018
Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, P.O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is attached.
Public nomination form: Word PDFApplications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, November 9, 2018. Interested persons may download the application and instructions from this page.
Instructions for applicants: Word PDF
Guidelines for references: Word PDF
Note: Links to application materials will be disabled once the deadline for applying has passed.