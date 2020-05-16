21st circuit commission announces nominees for Beach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

10 August 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Douglas R. Beach. Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge John N. Borbonus III – Borbonus graduated from the George Mason University in 1988 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1994. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Judge Joseph L. Green – Green graduated from Truman State University in 1982 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1987. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis county. Judge Mary Bruntrager Schroeder – Schroeder graduated from Saint Louis University in 1973 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1978. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 33 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Joseph L. Green received five votes, Mary Bruntrager Schroeder received four votes, and John N. Borbonus III received three votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

###

Note: The governor on August 31, 2018, appointed John Borbonus to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300