16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

1 November 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division 32 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), beginning November 1, 2018. This position is created by the November 1, 2018, retirement of Judge Robert L. Trout after 31 years of distinguished service as an associate circuit judge.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Public Nomination Form: Microsoft Word PDF

Applications and instructions are available below:

Application: Microsoft Word PDF Instructions to applicants: Microsoft Word PDF Guidelines for References: Microsoft Word PDF

The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. November 30, 2018.

The commission plans to meet Wednesday, January 9, 2019, and, if necessary, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 32.

Members of the commission are Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Michael A. Williams; and lay members Damon Daniel and William C. Gautreaux.

Note: Links to application materials will be removed once the application period closes.

Contact person: Susan C. Sonnenberg, Clerk of the Court