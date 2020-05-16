Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,083 in the last 365 days.

16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

1 November 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division 32 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), beginning November 1, 2018. This position is created by the November 1, 2018, retirement of Judge Robert L. Trout after 31 years of distinguished service as an associate circuit judge.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Public Nomination Form:  Microsoft Word      PDF

Applications and instructions are available below:

Application:  Microsoft Word      PDF Instructions to applicants:  Microsoft Word      PDF Guidelines for References:  Microsoft Word      PDF

Procedures for filing applications and reference letters have changed. Please refer to the instructions to applicants for details. The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. November 30, 2018.

The commission plans to meet Wednesday, January 9, 2019, and, if necessary, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy.  Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 32.

Members of the commission are Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Michael A. Williams; and lay members Damon Daniel and William C. Gautreaux.

###

Note: Links to application materials will be removed once the application period closes.

Contact person: Susan C. Sonnenberg, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO  64106 Susan.Sonnenberg@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600

You just read:

16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Trout associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.