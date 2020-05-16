14 August 2018

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for Fiscal Officer position

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, is seeking a qualified individual for the position of Fiscal Officer, to begin on or after September 1, 2018. The Fiscal Officer performs a wide range of duties for the Court, with primary responsibility for accounts payable, purchasing, financial reporting, payroll, employee benefits, facilities, inventory control, financial and employee data entry and recordkeeping, and other matters as assigned. The Fiscal Officer also performs duties and provides support to the Court and the Clerk of the Court in the areas of budgeting and human resources. The ideal candidate will have a background in accounting and/or human resources and experience with the state of Missouri’s accounting, human resources, and purchasing systems (SAM II Financial, SAM II HR, MissouriBuys). The Fiscal Officer must be able to communicate effectively with judges, court staff, and other stakeholders on a regular basis; prioritize projects and requests; work under and meet deadlines; identify problems and propose solutions; comply with applicable legal and policy requirements; and work proficiently with computers and software, including financial, word processing, spreadsheet, database, and other jobrelated applications and systems. Finalists will be required to submit to a background check as a precondition to employment. The Fiscal Officer is supervised by the Clerk of the Court. This is a full‐time position, with an annual salary of $50,112.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited four‐year college or university with specialization in accounting, human resources, public or business administration, or a related area, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

CLOSING DATE: To guarantee full consideration, application materials must be received by August 24, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

To be considered for this position, please submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to:

Craig A. Street, Clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District 300 S John Q Hammons Pkwy Ste 300 Springfield MO 65806 craig.street@courts.mo.gov