Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Welsh vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

8 August 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Zel M. Fischer, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission today submitted to Governor Mike Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. This vacancy exists due to the March 2018 retirement of Judge James E. Welsh.

The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately five hours of public interviews, more than 1.5 hours of deliberations and four rounds of balloting, the nominees – each of whom received seven votes – are Thomas N. Chapman, W. Ann Hansbrough and W. Douglas Thomson.

Chapman is presiding judge of the 43rd Judicial Circuit (Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb and Livingston counties) in Chillicothe. He was born in 1966. He earned his bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in political science in 1988 from Westminster College in Fulton; his law degree in 1991 from the University of Virginia School of Law in Charlottesville; and his masters in law in taxation in 1995 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

Hansbrough is an associate circuit judge in Platte County (in the 6th Judicial Circuit) in Platte City. She was born in 1960. She earned her bachelor of journalism in 1982 and her law degree in 1985, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Thomson is an associate circuit judge in Nodaway County (in the 4th Judicial Circuit) in Maryville. He was born in 1962. He earned his bachelor of science in finance in 1984 from what is now Missouri State University in Springfield and his law degree in 1989 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Fischer, the commission is composed of Michelle Beckler of Marshfield, Scott S. Bethune of Kansas City, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis, Kathy Ritter of Columbia, Edward “Nick” Robinson of St. Louis and Donald E. Woody of Springfield.  

###

Note: The governor on August 30, 2018, appointed Tom Chapman to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri cell (573) 864-1966

