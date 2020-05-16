21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Beach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
11 July 2018ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas R. Beach: of the 33 applicants, there are 14 women, 19 men, five minorities, 28 non-minorities, 13 presently employed in the private sector and 20 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 51.69.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 33 applicants:
|
Monique D. Abby
|
Thomas C. Albus
|
Ashley Bailey-Smith
|
Lorne J. Baker
|
Michael A. Becker
|
John N. Borbonus III
|
Kenneth N. Brison
|
William A. Catlett
|
Daniel E. Diemer
|
Jason D. Dodson
|
Judy P. Draper
|
Mondonna L. Ghasedi
|
Joseph L. Green
|
Peter W. Gullborg
|
Matthew H. Hearne
|
Heather S. Heffner
|
Terri Johnson
|
Eileen R. Krispin
|
John R. Lasater
|
Virginia W. Lay
|
Diane M. Monahan
|
Susan M. Petersen
|
Krista S. Peyton
|
Edward J. Rolwes
|
Thomas L. Sandifer
|
Mary B. Schroeder
|
Kenneth R. Schwartz
|
Ian C. Simmons
|
Dean A. Stark
|
Richard M. Stewart
|
Robert E. Tucker
|
Colleen J. Vetter
|
D. Kimberly Whittle
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300