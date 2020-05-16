Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Beach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

 

11 July 2018

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas R. Beach:  of the 33 applicants, there are 14 women, 19 men, five minorities, 28 non-minorities, 13 presently employed in the private sector and 20 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 51.69.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 33 applicants:

 

Monique D. Abby

Thomas C. Albus

Ashley Bailey-Smith

Lorne J. Baker

Michael A. Becker

John N. Borbonus III

Kenneth N. Brison

William A. Catlett

Daniel E. Diemer

Jason D. Dodson

Judy P. Draper

Mondonna L. Ghasedi

Joseph L. Green

Peter W. Gullborg

Matthew H. Hearne

Heather S. Heffner

Terri Johnson

Eileen R. Krispin

John R. Lasater

Virginia W. Lay

Diane M. Monahan

Susan M. Petersen

Krista S. Peyton

Edward J. Rolwes

Thomas L. Sandifer

Mary B. Schroeder

Kenneth R. Schwartz

Ian C. Simmons

Dean A. Stark

Richard M. Stewart

Robert E. Tucker

Colleen J. Vetter

D. Kimberly Whittle

 

Beginning at 9 a.m. August 9 and 10, 2018, the commission will conduct interviews of the applicants. The interviews, which will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28, will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

