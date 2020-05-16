Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to remove drop box at year's end

23 October 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – December 31, 2018, will be the last day items will be accepted in the drop box located outside the courthouse. After that date, items shall be filed or deposited in the clerk’s office during regular business hours. 

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

