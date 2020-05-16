KANSAS CITY, Mo. – December 31, 2018, will be the last day items will be accepted in the drop box located outside the courthouse. After that date, items shall be filed or deposited in the clerk’s office during regular business hours.
###
Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
(816) 889-3600
You just read:
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to remove drop box at year's end
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.