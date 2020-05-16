22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Millikan associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

2 May 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announces the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the appointment of Judge Scott Millikan as circuit judge.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Thomas A. McCarthy – McCarthy graduated from the Truman State University in 2001 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2004. He is currently an attorney at TuckerAllen LLC. Deborah L. Price – Price graduated from Washington University in 2001 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2004. She is currently a vice president of business recruitment and general counsel at Missouri Partnership. Rochelle M. Woodiest – Woodiest graduated from Iowa State University in 1994 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1999. She is currently a treatment court commissioner at the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 34 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: McCarthy received three votes, Price received five votes, and Woodiest received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Rita Burlison, J. Brent Dulle , Andre Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

Note: The governor on May 15 appointed Thomas McCarthy to fill this vacancy.

