Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,073 in the last 365 days.

Western District appeals court rule numbers converted from Roman numerals, other special rule changes to take effect this summer

24 April 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Effective February 22, 2018, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District special rule numbers have been converted from Roman numerals. Several rule amendments will become effective June 29, 2018, pertaining to Rules: 12, 13, 15, 19, 30, 31, 35, 37, 40, and 41. Rule 39 will be repealed. Also effective June 29, 2018, Form No. 8A, Form No. 8B and the PSC Notice of Appeal form are repealed. Parties are directed to use Supreme Court Form 8-A(2) for civil cases and Supreme Court Form 8-A(3) for criminal cases.

###

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600  

You just read:

Western District appeals court rule numbers converted from Roman numerals, other special rule changes to take effect this summer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.