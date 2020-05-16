Western District appeals court rule numbers converted from Roman numerals, other special rule changes to take effect this summer

24 April 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Effective February 22, 2018, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District special rule numbers have been converted from Roman numerals. Several rule amendments will become effective June 29, 2018, pertaining to Rules: 12, 13, 15, 19, 30, 31, 35, 37, 40, and 41. Rule 39 will be repealed. Also effective June 29, 2018, Form No. 8A, Form No. 8B and the PSC Notice of Appeal form are repealed. Parties are directed to use Supreme Court Form 8-A(2) for civil cases and Supreme Court Form 8-A(3) for criminal cases.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600