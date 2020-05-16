21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Borbonus associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

4 September 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge John N. Borbonus III as circuit judge.

Borbonus is a 1994 graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law. He was appointed associate circuit judge by Governor Jeremiah (Jay) Nixon in 2011 and circuit judge by Governor Michael L. Parson last Friday.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for this judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application materials may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Application materials are also available here:

Applicants who previously applied for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas Beach may send a letter requesting the previous application be transferred to the current opening.

Applications must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. October 3, 2018, although earlier submission is encouraged.

On October 24, 2018 and October 25, 2018, the commission expects to conduct interviews of applicants, which will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28. These interviews will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300