21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Beach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

6 June 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas R. Beach.

Beach is a graduate of the New England School of Law. He was appointed circuit judge by Governor Jeremiah (Jay) Nixon in 2010 and was retained by the voters in 2012.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

No previous applications will be transferred to the current opening.