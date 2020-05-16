21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Beach circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
6 June 2018
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas R. Beach.
Beach is a graduate of the New England School of Law. He was appointed circuit judge by Governor Jeremiah (Jay) Nixon in 2010 and was retained by the voters in 2012.
The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.
Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:
No previous applications will be transferred to the current opening.
Applications must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. June 28, 2018, although earlier submission is encouraged.
On August 9 and August 10, 2018 the commission will conduct interviews of the applicants, which will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28 and 10.29. These interviews will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund. (Please note: Judge Lisa P. Page will become chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, effective July 1, 2018.)
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300