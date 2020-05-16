Lisa P. Page to begin term as chief judge of Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

29 June 2018

ST. LOUIS – Judge Lisa P. Page has been elected chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, by unanimous vote of the judges of the court. Her one-year term begins July 1, 2018. The chief judge is the chief administrative officer of the court, presides at court en banc meetings and represents the court to the public.

“I am honored to be Jefferson County’s first female chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District especially because this year is the very first time the chief judge of all three Missouri appellate courts is a woman,” Page said. “I am heartily grateful for the Court’s dedicated judges and staff which makes this new role not only a privilege but a pleasure. As noted by my predecessor, Judge James M. Dowd, I remain confident this Court will continue its 142-year tradition of serving the citizens of the State of Missouri by providing the prompt and well-reasoned resolution of the important legal matters requiring our review.”

Page was appointed to the Eastern District in 2015 by Governor Jay Nixon. Page received her bachelor of arts degree from Southeast Missouri State University, magna cum laude. She is a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law, cum laude. Page was appointed a family court commissioner in Jefferson County in 2005. She was elected the first female circuit judge for the Jefferson County circuit court in January 2007. She was the administrative judge of the Jefferson County family court and served as presiding judge from 2013 to 2015. Prior to taking the bench, Page was in private practice from 1997 to 2005. She served as a municipal judge from 2003 to 2005 for Crystal City and DeSoto.

She is a member and former chair of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s civic education committee and a member of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s trial judge education committee. She is chair, faculty and a member of the Missouri Court Management Institute. She is past president of the Missouri Circuit Judges’ Association. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri awarded Page the Richard B. Teitelman Distinguished Service Award in 2013. The Supreme Court of Missouri granted her the Judicial Excellence Award-Circuit in 2014. Missouri Lawyers Weekly presented her the Women’s Justice Award for Public Service in 2015.

Page, her husband, Eddie, children and grandchild reside in Festus, Missouri.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, hears appeals from the trial courts in 25 counties in eastern Missouri and the city of St. Louis. It is the largest court in the state appellate system. The Court is located in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis but regularly holds sessions at various locations throughout the district.

