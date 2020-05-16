Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Millikan associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

25 April 2018

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit court judge vacancy created by the appointment of Scott Millikan as a circuit judge: 34 applicants, 15 women, 19 men, six minorities, 28 non-minorities, 25 presently employed in the private sector and nin presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 45.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 34 applicants:

 

Nathan A. Arunski

Deborah M. Bird

Michael A. Brockland

David A. Bruns

Steven J. Capizzi

Mary Pat Carl

Francisco J. Carretero

Michael J. Colona

Jessica L. Diamond

Mary C. Entrup

Micah D. Hall

Bridget L. Halquist

Heather J. Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Heather Highland

William Hogan

Paul F. Horgan

Connie LaJoyce Johnson

Teneil Kellerman

Jessica W. Kennedy

Michael P. Mahon

Jennifer Matthew

Thomas A. McCarthy

Matthew C. Melton

Patrick L. Mickey

Patrick J. Monahan

Timothy G. O’Connell

Travis D. Partney

Deborah L. Price

Larry D. Thomason Jr.

Matthew B. Vianello

Joseph P. Whyte

Lisl E. Williams

Rochelle M. Woodiest

 

 
  The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. May 2, 2018, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.  The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Rita Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, Andre' Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

