22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Millikan associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

25 April 2018

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit court judge vacancy created by the appointment of Scott Millikan as a circuit judge: 34 applicants, 15 women, 19 men, six minorities, 28 non-minorities, 25 presently employed in the private sector and nin presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 45.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 34 applicants:

Nathan A. Arunski Deborah M. Bird Michael A. Brockland David A. Bruns Steven J. Capizzi Mary Pat Carl Francisco J. Carretero Michael J. Colona Jessica L. Diamond Mary C. Entrup Micah D. Hall Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Heather Highland William Hogan Paul F. Horgan Connie LaJoyce Johnson Teneil Kellerman Jessica W. Kennedy Michael P. Mahon Jennifer Matthew Thomas A. McCarthy Matthew C. Melton Patrick L. Mickey Patrick J. Monahan Timothy G. O’Connell Travis D. Partney Deborah L. Price Larry D. Thomason Jr. Matthew B. Vianello Joseph P. Whyte Lisl E. Williams Rochelle M. Woodiest

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. May 2, 2018, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Rita Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, Andre' Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

