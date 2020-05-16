22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Millikan associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit court judge vacancy created by the appointment of Scott Millikan as a circuit judge: 34 applicants, 15 women, 19 men, six minorities, 28 non-minorities, 25 presently employed in the private sector and nin presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 45.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 34 applicants:
|
Nathan A. Arunski
|
Deborah M. Bird
|
Michael A. Brockland
|
David A. Bruns
|
Steven J. Capizzi
|
Mary Pat Carl
|
Francisco J. Carretero
|
Michael J. Colona
|
Jessica L. Diamond
|
Mary C. Entrup
|
Micah D. Hall
|
Bridget L. Halquist
|
Heather J. Hays
|
Craig K. Higgins
|
Heather Highland
|
William Hogan
|
Paul F. Horgan
|
Connie LaJoyce Johnson
|
Teneil Kellerman
|
Jessica W. Kennedy
|
Michael P. Mahon
|
Jennifer Matthew
|
Thomas A. McCarthy
|
Matthew C. Melton
|
Patrick L. Mickey
|
Patrick J. Monahan
|
Timothy G. O’Connell
|
Travis D. Partney
|
Deborah L. Price
|
Larry D. Thomason Jr.
|
Matthew B. Vianello
|
Joseph P. Whyte
|
Lisl E. Williams
|
Rochelle M. Woodiest
|
|
The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Rita Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, Andre' Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300