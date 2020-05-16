22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Dierker circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

5 April 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the resignation of Judge Robert Dierker.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway – Colbert-Botchway graduated from Saint Louis University in 1993 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1996. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis city. Judge Lynne R. Perkins – Perkins graduated from Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, in 1998 and from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis in 2003. He is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis city. Joseph P. Whyte – Whyte graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in 1984 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1990. He is currently an attorney at O’Connell, Tivin, Griffin & Burns.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 35 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Colbert-Botchway received five votes, Perkins received five votes, and Whyte received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Rita Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

Note: The governor on May 7 appointed Joseph Whyte to fill this vacancy.

