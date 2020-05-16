Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, appoints new clerk of court

5 March 2018

Springfield, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, has appointed Craig Street, its staff counsel, to serve as clerk of court upon the July 1, 2018, retirement of current clerk, Sandra Skinner.

Street earned a bachelor of science degree in 1995 and his law degree in 1998, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He earned a master of public administration degree in 2014 from Missouri State University in Springfield. He joined the Southern District appeals court in 1998 as law clerk for Judge Kenneth Shrum. After several years in private practice, he rejoined the court as its research attorney in 2002 and became staff counsel in 2004.

Street and his wife, Lisa, reside in Nixa with their two sons, Zachary and Nathan.

