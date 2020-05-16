21st circuit commission announces nominees for Ott associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

17 April 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott as a circuit judge.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Ashley Bailey-Smith – Bailey-Smith graduated from Texas Christian University in 2004 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2007. She is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County. Lorne J. Baker – Baker graduated from the University of Michigan in 1990 and from the University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Law in 1993. He is currently an administrative law judge for the Missouri Division of Workers Compensation. Nicole S. Zellweger – Zellweger graduated from the University of Georgia in 2000 and from Washington University School of Law in 2004. She is currently an attorney at Stinson Leonard Street LLP.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 33 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Bailey-Smith received four votes, Baker received four votes, and Zellweger received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Note: The governor on April 27 appointed Nicole Zellweger to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300