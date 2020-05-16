22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Dierker circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

21 February 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis city) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Robert H. Dierker. Dierker is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was appointed circuit judge by Governor John Ashcroft in 1986 and was retained by the voters in 1988, 1994, 2000, 2006 and 2012.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for this vacant judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms are available in the clerk’s office the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions: in Word in PDF

Applications (including letters) must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. March 13, 2018. In accordance with the Supreme Court of Missouri Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly.

The commission will meet to interview and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor starting at 8:30 a.m. April 5, 2018, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; and commissioners Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, André Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300