22nd circuit commission schedules meeting for Edwards circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

9 February 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced today it will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri, to select a panel of three nominees to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jimmie Edwards.

As noted in the commission’s December 8, 2017, news release, the public interviews of the applicants for this vacancy took place January 18, 2018. 

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Rita Burlison, Brent Dulle, Andre Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

