21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ott associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott as circuit judge: Of the 33 applicants, there are 14 women, 19 men, four minorities, 29 non minorities, 17 presently employed in the private sector and 16 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 50.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 33 applicants:
Monique D. Abby
Thomas C. Albus
Ashley Bailey-Smith
Lorne J. Baker
Michael A. Becker
Kenneth M. Brison
William A. Catlett
Mark J. Cero Sr.
Daniel E. Diemer
Richard P. Dorsey III
Michael A. Finley
Peter W. Gullborg
Matthew H. Hearne
Heather S. Heffner
Terri J. Johnson
Mark W. Kiesewetter
Gary J. Krautmann
Eileen Krispin
Julia Lasater
Virginia W. Lay
Amanda B. McNelley
Brandi R. Miller
Diane M. Monahan
Ryan L. Munro
Krista S. Peyton
Susan M. Petersen
Edward J. Rolwes
Thomas L. Sandifer
Kenneth R. Schwartz
Ian C. Simmons
Dean A. Stark
D. Kimberly Whittle
Nicole S. Zellweger
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Thomas K. Reedy; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300