21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ott associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

Corrected 30 March 2018 to reflect the vacancy was created by Judge Ott's appointment as circuit judge

28 March 2018

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott as circuit judge: Of the 33 applicants, there are 14 women, 19 men, four minorities, 29 non minorities, 17 presently employed in the private sector and 16 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 50.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 33 applicants:

Monique D. Abby Thomas C. Albus Ashley Bailey-Smith Lorne J. Baker Michael A. Becker Kenneth M. Brison William A. Catlett Mark J. Cero Sr. Daniel E. Diemer Richard P. Dorsey III Michael A. Finley Peter W. Gullborg Matthew H. Hearne Heather S. Heffner Terri J. Johnson Mark W. Kiesewetter Gary J. Krautmann Eileen Krispin Julia Lasater Virginia W. Lay Amanda B. McNelley Brandi R. Miller Diane M. Monahan Ryan L. Munro Krista S. Peyton Susan M. Petersen Edward J. Rolwes Thomas L. Sandifer Kenneth R. Schwartz Ian C. Simmons Dean A. Stark D. Kimberly Whittle Nicole S. Zellweger

The commission will conduct interviews of the applicants beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 17, 2018. The interviews will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28 and will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Thomas K. Reedy; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300