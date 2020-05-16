01 March 2018

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for Staff Counsel position

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District is accepting applications for the position as Staff Counsel to begin effective July 1, 2018. The minimum requirements for the position are graduation from an accredited law school with a juris doctorate and possession of a current Missouri law license. Three years of professional, legal experience is preferred with appellate experience desirable. The starting salary is $74,220. Those interested may submit a resumé and cover letter outlining your interest in the position to Sandra Skinner, Clerk, Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO, 65806 or to sandra.skinner@courts.mo.gov no later than March 16, 2018.