22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Edwards circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

15 February 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the city of St. Louis created by the resignation of Judge Jimmie Edwards.

Those nominated by the commission are:

James Leightner – Leightner graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1983 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1986. He is currently an attorney at Diekman & Leightner. Judge Scott Millikan – Millikan graduated from Webster University in St. Louis in 1998 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2003. He is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis. Judge Calea Stovall-Reid – Stovall-Reid graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1982 and from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis in 1990. She is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings January 18, 2018, and interviewed 31 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident any of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Leightner received five votes, Millikan received five votes, and Stovall-Reid received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Rita Burlison, Brent Dulle, Andre Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

Note: The governor on March 9, 2018, appointed Scott Millikan to fill this vacancy.

