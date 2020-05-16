Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness invites community feedback about juvenile justice at upcoming Cape Girardeau forum

11 December 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness is scheduled to hold its next public feedback session this week in Cape Girardeau to gain the public’s input into Missouri’s juvenile justice system.

The public is invited to attend this session, which will focus on:

  • Listening to ideas, experiences or recommendations from the public; and
  • Examining strategies from community members about the juvenile justice system and ways Missouri courts can best meet the needs of our youth.
The commission also will share its progress in addressing currently identified issues and the ongoing process for future changes.

All community members interested in providing feedback about Missouri’s juvenile justice system are welcome to attend the Cape Girardeau session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 16, 2017, at St. James A.M.E. Church, 516 North Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701.   This is the last of five community feedback forums the commission has held this year to seek input about Missouri’s juvenile justice system.

For more information, please contact Beth Riggert at (573) 751-4144.

