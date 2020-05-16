16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Otto associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
19 December 2017

Kansas City. Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the Division 26 associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County created by the October 19 appointment of the Honorable Jalilah Otto to the position of circuit judge, Division 15.

There are 16 applicants for the vacancy. Six of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There are no minority applicants. Nine applicants work in the private sector, seven work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 46 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:

            Cory L. Atkins                                   Kenneth M. Campfield

            Bryan O. Covinsky                           P. Benjamin Cox

            Jo Leigh Fischer                              Kimberley R. (Cox) Fournier

            Michael J. Hunt                                Justin J. Kalwei

            Marilyn B. Keller                               Leslie Leigh Lawson

            Elizabeth S. (Betsy) Lynch             Kyndra James Stockdale

            Brady X. Twenter                             Eric E. Vernon

            Brian D. Webb                                  R. Travis Willingham

 

The commission will meet to interview the applicants Tuesday, January 16, 2018, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, beginning at 8:30 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Greitens will have sixty days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 26.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

