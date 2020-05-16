21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Smith associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

Updated 22 December 2017 to correct Judge Smith's appointment information

19 December 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Dennis Smith.

Smith is a 1974 graduate of Duke University School of Law. He was appointed associate circuit judge by Governor Mel Carnahan in 1995.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for this judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions: in Word in PDF

Applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Carolyn Whittington may send a letter to Judge James M. Dowd requesting their application and letters of reference be transferred to the Smith associate circuit judge vacancy. Please send copies of this request letter to each commissioner as well. Applications and/or the request letterby the chairman no later than, although earlier submission is encouraged.

On February 1, 2018, the commission will conduct interviews of the applicants, which will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28 and 10.29. These interviews will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

At the time of the interviews, the members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission will be: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

