Supreme Court of Missouri's civic education committee seeks competitors for 2018 Constitution Project

30 April 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri’s Committee on Civic Education is seeking applicants for The Constitution Project, a statewide competition for high school students to be held during the fall 2018 semester and to culminate with championship rounds in Jefferson City.

The Constitution Project gives students a mock crime scene to investigate, report about and eventually try in a mock trial, all under the mentorship of local professionals in the fields of crime scene investigation, journalism and trial advocacy. Started seven years ago at Houston (Missouri) High School by Texas County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston, the competition last year involved approximately 300 students from 12 schools in three regions participating in The Constitution Project statewide.

“The Constitution Project gives high school students exciting, hands-on experience in possible future careers that are integral to our constitution and our nation’s system of justice,” Gaston said. “It is a fun and meaningful experience not only for the students but also for the professionals who help guide the teams from the local level right up through the state finals. Every year, I always am amazed by the competitors’ talent and efforts, and I am gratified when they begin to see the impact the constitution has on our daily lives.”

Competitors are chosen based on merit and their interest in the three disciplines. To be chosen, each community must pledge commitments from the school, local judges, law enforcement, media and attorneys.

Winners are named at the team and individual level for each discipline, and the individual award winners receive scholarships from sponsoring organizations. Statewide cosponsors of the project include the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Sheriff’s Association, Missouri Police Chiefs Association, Missouri Press Association, Missouri Broadcasters Association and The Missouri Bar.

To learn more, please visit The Constitution Project's home page. To apply, please complete this 2018 Constitution Project application. Preference will be given to applications received no later than May 30, 2018.

Contact: Judge Doug Gaston (417) 967-3663