21st circuit commission announces nominees for Smith associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

1 February 2018

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Dennis Smith.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Diane M. Monahan – Monahan graduated from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 1992 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1997. She is currently a family court commissioner in St. Louis County. John F. Newsham – Newsham graduated from Saint Louis University in 1981 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1984. He is currently an attorney at Dill, Bamvakais and Newsham PC. Nicole S. Zellweger – Zellweger graduated from The University of Georgia in 2000 and from Washington University School of Law in 2004. She is currently an attorney at Stinson Leonard Street LLP.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 29 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident any of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Monahan received four votes, Newsham received four votes, and Zellweger received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Note: The governor on March 9 appointed John Newsham to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300