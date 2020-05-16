22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Sengheiser associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

29 November 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Eric Greitens to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Jason M. Sengheiser to the circuit court in the city of St. Louis.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Frank J. Carretero – Carretero graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1986 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1991. He is currently an attorney at Frank J. Carretero LLC. Deborah L. Price – Price graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 2001 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2004. She is currently the vice president of business recruitment and general counsel at Missouri Partnership. David A. Roither – Roither graduated from The University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1996 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1999. He is currently an attorney at Medler & Roither LLC.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 34 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Carretero received five votes, Price received five votes, and Roither received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas K. Neill, Rita Burlison, Bryan J. Sanger and Andre Harris.

###

Note: The governor on January 9 appointed David Roither to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300