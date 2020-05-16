22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Schaumann, Edwards and Boyer vacancies in St. Louis

3 January 2018

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dennis M. Schaumann and the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jimmie Edwards: 33 applicants, 15 women, 18 men, nine minorities, 24 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 12 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46.

Nathan A. Arunski Deborah M. Bird Michael A. Brockland David A. Bruns Steven J. Capizzi Suzette Carlisle Francisco J. Carretero Nicole Colbert-Botchway Michael J. Colona Madeline O. Connolly Matthew J. Devoti Micah D. Hall Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Heather Highland William Hogan Jessica W. Kennedy James Leightner Annette Llewellyn Michael P. Mahon Jennifer Matthew Matthew C. Melton Scott Millikan Patrick J. Monahan Deborah L. Price David A. Roither Calea Stovall-Reid Matthew B. Vianello Joseph P. Whyte Lisl E. Williams Rochelle M. Woodiest Clinton R. Wright

Nathan A. Arunski Deborah M. Bird Michael A. Brockland David A. Bruns Steven J. Capizzi Suzette Carlisle Francisco J. Carretero Michael J. Colona Madeline O. Connolly Micah D. Hall Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Heather Highland William Hogan Paul F. Horgan Jessica W. Kennedy Annette Llewellyn Michael P. Mahon Jennifer Matthew Matthew C. Melton Patrick J. Monahan Deborah L. Price David A. Roither Matthew B. Vianello Joseph P. Whyte Lisl E. Williams Rochelle M. Woodiest Clinton R. Wright

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission also releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Timothy J. Boyer to circuit judge: 29 applicants, 13 women, 16 men, seven minorities, 22 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and nine presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46. The commission will interview all applicants:The commission will meet to interview all applicants for these three vacancies starting at 8:30 a.m. January 18, 2018, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to be submitted to the governor for the circuit judge vacancy created by Judge Schaumann’s retirement and a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Boyer.

After the governor appoints one of the nominees to fill the Schaumann vacancy and one of the nominees to fill the Boyer vacancy, the commission will meet again (but will not interview the applicants again) to select from the same group of applicants who were interviewed January 18, 2018, another panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy created by Judge Edwards’ resignation. The commission will issue a subsequent news release announcing the date of the meeting to select the panel to fill the Edwards vacancy.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission, and Commissioners Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, André Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300