22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Schaumann, Edwards and Boyer vacancies in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dennis M. Schaumann and the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jimmie Edwards: 33 applicants, 15 women, 18 men, nine minorities, 24 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 12 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46.
|
Nathan A. Arunski
|
Deborah M. Bird
|
Michael A. Brockland
|
David A. Bruns
|
Steven J. Capizzi
|
Suzette Carlisle
|
Francisco J. Carretero
|
Nicole Colbert-Botchway
|
Michael J. Colona
|
Madeline O. Connolly
|
Matthew J. Devoti
|
Micah D. Hall
|
Bridget L. Halquist
|
Heather J. Hays
|
Craig K. Higgins
|
Heather Highland
|
William Hogan
|
Jessica W. Kennedy
|
James Leightner
|
Annette Llewellyn
|
Michael P. Mahon
|
Jennifer Matthew
|
Matthew C. Melton
|
Scott Millikan
|
Patrick J. Monahan
|
Deborah L. Price
|
David A. Roither
|
Calea Stovall-Reid
|
Matthew B. Vianello
|
Joseph P. Whyte
|
Lisl E. Williams
|
Rochelle M. Woodiest
|
Clinton R. Wright
|
|
After the governor appoints one of the nominees to fill the Schaumann vacancy and one of the nominees to fill the Boyer vacancy, the commission will meet again (but will not interview the applicants again) to select from the same group of applicants who were interviewed January 18, 2018, another panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy created by Judge Edwards’ resignation. The commission will issue a subsequent news release announcing the date of the meeting to select the panel to fill the Edwards vacancy.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission, and Commissioners Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, André Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300