22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Schaumann, Edwards and Boyer vacancies in St. Louis

  3 January 2018

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dennis M. Schaumann and the circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jimmie Edwards: 33 applicants, 15 women, 18 men, nine minorities, 24 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 12 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46.

 

Nathan A. Arunski

Deborah M. Bird

Michael A. Brockland

David A. Bruns

Steven J. Capizzi

Suzette Carlisle

Francisco J. Carretero

Nicole Colbert-Botchway

Michael J. Colona

Madeline O. Connolly

Matthew J. Devoti

Micah D. Hall

Bridget L. Halquist

Heather J. Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Heather Highland

William Hogan

Jessica W. Kennedy

James Leightner

Annette Llewellyn

Michael P. Mahon

Jennifer Matthew

Matthew C. Melton

Scott Millikan

Patrick J. Monahan

Deborah L. Price

David A. Roither

Calea Stovall-Reid

Matthew B. Vianello

Joseph P. Whyte

Lisl E. Williams

Rochelle M. Woodiest

Clinton R. Wright

 

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission also releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Timothy J. Boyer to circuit judge: 29 applicants, 13 women, 16 men, seven minorities, 22 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and nine presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46. The commission will interview all applicants:

 

Nathan A. Arunski

Deborah M. Bird

Michael A. Brockland

David A. Bruns

Steven J. Capizzi

Suzette Carlisle

Francisco J. Carretero

Michael J. Colona

Madeline O. Connolly

Micah D. Hall

Bridget L. Halquist

Heather J. Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Heather Highland

William Hogan

Paul F. Horgan

Jessica W. Kennedy

Annette Llewellyn

Michael P. Mahon

Jennifer Matthew

Matthew C. Melton

Patrick J. Monahan

Deborah L. Price

David A. Roither

Matthew B. Vianello

Joseph P. Whyte

Lisl E. Williams

Rochelle M. Woodiest

Clinton R. Wright

 

 

The commission will meet to interview all applicants for these three vacancies starting at 8:30 a.m. January 18, 2018, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to be submitted to the governor for the circuit judge vacancy created by Judge Schaumann’s retirement and a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Boyer.

After the governor appoints one of the nominees to fill the Schaumann vacancy and one of the nominees to fill the Boyer vacancy, the commission will meet again (but will not interview the applicants again) to select from the same group of applicants who were interviewed January 18, 2018, another panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy created by Judge Edwards’ resignation. The commission will issue a subsequent news release announcing the date of the meeting to select the panel to fill the Edwards vacancy.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission, and Commissioners Rita L. Burlison, J. Brent Dulle, André Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300  

