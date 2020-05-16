16th circuit commission announces nominees for Otto associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

16 January 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 26 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of Judge Jalilah Otto to Division 15. The nominees are: Cory L. Atkins (received five votes in support), Kimberley R. (Cox) Fournier (received five votes in support), and Marilyn B. Keller (received five votes in support). Links to their applications follow.

Cory L. Atkins – attorney in private practice with the firm of Langdon & Emison in Lexington, Missouri. Kimberley R. (Cox) Fournier – assistant attorney general with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in Kansas City, Missouri. Marilyn B. Keller – litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian PC in Kansas City, Missouri.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Eric Greitens, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 26.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Michael Williams and Phyllis Norman, and lay members William Gautreaux and Damon Daniel.

###

Note: The governor on March 16, 2018, appointed Cory Atkins to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600