21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Whittington circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

13 December 2017

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Carolyn C. Whittington.

Judge Whittington is a graduate of St. Louis University School of Law. She was appointed circuit judge by Governor Bob Holden in 2001 and was retained by the voters in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions: in Word in PDF

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on January 12, 2018

On January 25 and January 26, 2018, the commission will conduct interviews of the applicants, which will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28 and 10.29. These interviews will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

At the time of the interviews, the members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission will be: James M. Dowd, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Thomas K. Reedy and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300